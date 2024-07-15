(BIVN) – Scientists and fishpond practitioners are utilizing drone technology to help restore and/or maintain Native Hawaiian fishponds.

The University of Hawaiʻi is working with kiaʻi loko in Hilo, using uncrewed aerial vehicles – or UAVs – to support integrated coastal zone management, including at cultural heritage sites.

A recent UH news release featured the work being done at the Honokea loko iʻa in Keaukaha, and provided a link to a study published in the Journal of Remote Sensing.

“We discovered that drones are effective and cost-efficient tools for mapping loko iʻa at the community level, providing kiaʻi loko iʻa with better insights into the timing and locations of flooding and future sea level rise impacts on their fishponds,” said Kainalu Steward, lead author of the study and Earth sciences doctoral student in the UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST).



From the University of Hawaiʻi news release:

Loko iʻa, traditional Hawaiian fishponds located along the coastline, have historically provided sustainable seafood sources. These culturally important sites are undergoing revitalization through community-driven restoration efforts. However, as sea-level rise poses a significant climate-induced threat to coastal areas, loko iʻa managers are seeking adaptive strategies to address related concerns such as flooding, water quality, and the viability of native fish species.

King Tides as estimate of future sea level The researchers’ surveys determined that by 2060, the average sea level along the Keaukaha coastline in Hilo will be similar to the extreme tidal events, known as King Tides, during summer 2023. Steward and Brianna Ninomoto, a master’s student in tropical conservation biology and environmental science at UH Hilo, devised a plan to investigate how future sea-level rise will affect loko iʻa by assessing the impacts of the summer 2023 King Tides. Throughout the summer, including during the extreme high tide events, researchers collected drone imagery in real time and monitored water levels using sensors submerged at each loko iʻa. They compared flooding predicted from drone-derived topography models and more commonly used Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR)-derived models to the observed flooding documented by drone imagery. The team found that digital elevation models derived from drone surveys accurately estimated observed flooding during extreme high tide events, whereas LiDAR flood models, which are nearly 20 years old for the Hilo region, significantly overestimated observed flooding by 2–5 times. Loko iʻa practitioners, however, reported that occasionally during severe weather and large swell events, these particular areas modeled from LiDAR data do flood. This suggests that data collected by LiDAR offers a more conservative and cautious understanding of coastal flooding, emphasizing that data collected by drone and LiDAR are important components when forecasting and managing the areas.