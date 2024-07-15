(BIVN) – $478,400 in National Opioid Settlement Funds are going to support the work of the Hawaiʻi Island Fentanyl Task Force, and its fiscal sponsor, the Big Island Substance Abuse Council.

The funds – awarded to the State of Hawaiʻi as a result of legal settlements reached with various pharmaceutical companies – were allocated to Hawaiʻi County by the State Department of Health to support local initiatives.

Mayor Mitch Roth announced the County’s formal commitment on Monday morning. The funding will be used to “directly address the growing opioid crisis on the island and come through a partnership between the County of Hawaiʻi and the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH)”, the County said.

“We’re proud to support community advocates and healthcare organizations across the island in addressing the opioid crisis by directing our share of opioid settlement funds to the Hawaiʻi Island Fentanyl Taskforce and BISAC,” said Mayor Roth. “By backing the Task Force and BISAC, we ensure that essential resources are available for education, prevention, treatment, and harm reduction efforts, thereby strengthening our community’s resilience.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support from the County and the State,” said Dr. Hannah Preston-Pita, co-lead of the Task Force and CEO of BISAC. “These funds will allow us to significantly expand our efforts to combat the opioid crisis and create a safer, healthier Hawaiʻi Island for all.”