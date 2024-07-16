(BIVN) – An elevated fire risk at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is forcing road closures and campfire restrictions.
The National Park service says low rainfall, reduced humidity, and gusty winds have created dry conditions throughout the park.
Most wildfires in Hawaiʻi are unintentionally human caused. “Every visitor has a role to help prevent wildfires in national parks. Follow all fire restrictions and do not park on dry grasses,” park officials wrote in a Tuesday news release. “The hot underside of a vehicle can ignite dry grass.”
From the National Park Service:
Due to elevated fire risk, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has closed sections of Mauna Loa Road and Hilina Pali Road to motorized vehicles, effective Tuesday, July 16 until further notice.
Hilina Pali Road is closed to vehicles from Maunaiki Trailhead to Hilina Pali Lookout. Mauna Loa Road is closed to vehicles from the gate past Kīpukapuaulu to Mauna Loa Lookout.
Pedestrians and bicyclists may continue to use both roads, and backcountry permit holders will be provided access to trailheads.
Open fires are also prohibited until further notice at Nāmakanipaio campground, Kīpukapuaulu picnic area, and Kilauea Military Camp. Propane or gas cooking stoves are allowed.
