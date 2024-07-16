(BIVN) – An elevated fire risk at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is forcing road closures and campfire restrictions.

The National Park service says low rainfall, reduced humidity, and gusty winds have created dry conditions throughout the park.

Most wildfires in Hawaiʻi are unintentionally human caused. “Every visitor has a role to help prevent wildfires in national parks. Follow all fire restrictions and do not park on dry grasses,” park officials wrote in a Tuesday news release. “The hot underside of a vehicle can ignite dry grass.”

From the National Park Service: