(BIVN) – A Coastal Flood Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for all Hawaiian Islands through Sunday afternoon.

Isolated, minor coastal flooding is expected to coincide with the daily peak tide each afternoon, the forecasters say.

“Peak high tides associated with the lunar cycle and water levels that are running higher than predicted will lead to minor coastal flooding along shorelines and low-lying coastal areas through the weekend,” the National Weather Service said.

“Avoid driving through flooded roadways,” forecasters cautioned. “If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.”

In its Coastal Flood Statement, the National Weather Service said public photos of coastal flooding can be submitted to the University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program’s Hawaii and Pacific Islands King Tides Project.