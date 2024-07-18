(BIVN) – Hawaiian Electric is deploying a network of high-resolution video cameras in areas across the State of Hawaiʻi that have an elevated fire risk, in order to be able to detect the ignition of wildfires.

The cameras, which have already been installed in Lahaina, will use artificial intelligence (AI) technology “to provide enhanced situational awareness and early detection of ignitions in elevated fire risk areas near company infrastructure,” the utility says. The public will also have access to the live feeds from any of the cameras, the company says.

Hawaiian Electric says it plans to deploy a total of 78 stations in elevated fire risk areas across five islands. Each location will have two cameras to provide a full 360-degree view. The utility says the camera feeds will be monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

From a Hawaiian Electric news release:

The $14 million project is the latest step in Hawaiian Electric’s ongoing effort to reduce the risk of wildfires associated with company equipment. “We are continuing to take action to address the growing risks from wildfires across our service territory using a variety of technologies and methods,” said Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president and chief operations officer. “Installing publicly viewable AI-assisted video cameras in elevated fire risk areas will enable the company, fire agencies, and emergency operations centers the ability to identify potential wildfires early and respond quickly.”

Hawaiian Electric signed a five-year contract with California-based ALERTWest. ALERTWest will install and maintain the camera stations as well as provide around-the-clock monitoring for potential ignitions by experienced wildfire safety professionals. Approximately 50% of the project costs will be covered by federal funds allocated under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) estimated at $90 million in grant funding covering various costs related to Hawaiian Electric’s resiliency and wildfire mitigation work. Hawaiian Electric also will be able to achieve cost savings by leveraging its existing telecom network to provide communications support for the project. ALERTWest’s software platform, which is widely used in fire-prone areas through the Western U.S., is assisted by AI to detect smoke and other early indications of fire in real-time. ALERTWest has extensive experience working with utility companies, including partnerships, with Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE), and San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), as well as the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE). The AI Solution was recognized as one of TIME magazine’s best inventions of 2023.