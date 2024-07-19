(BIVN) – Thousands of passengers on flights to and from Hawaiʻi were impacted by the global computer outage on Friday morning.

The issue, identified as a defect found in a single CrowdStrike content update for Windows hosts, led to widespread communication problems on Thursday night and forced the systemwide ground stops for some airlines including United, Delta and American.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation said the ground stops impacted six flights (1,500 passengers) at Kahului Airport (OGG), six flights (1,000 passengers) at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA), nine flights (2,700 passengers) at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), and two flights at Līhu’e Airport (LIH).

CrowdStrike said the issue was not a cyberattack.

By Friday morning, the Hawaiʻi DOT reported airline communications systems impacted by the outage were back online. “Some flights have been able to depart Hawai‘i airports, while others were cancelled or rescheduled,” officials explained. “Passengers should check with their airline prior to going to the airport and should expect delays.”

Previously scheduled runway construction projects were cancelled Thursday night “to ensure the runways are available when the airlines are ready to resume operations,” the DOT said.