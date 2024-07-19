(BIVN) – A 15-year-old male juvenile from Hilo has been arrested and charged with burglary and other property offenses, following two incidents that occurred on two Waiakea school campuses on July 17th.

The juvenile – who is not being identified by police – was turned in at the Hilo Police Station by a family member on Thursday afternoon, July 18, after the juvenile was identified from video surveillance footage posted on social media.

Later that day, the juvenile was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal property damage, fourth-degree criminal property damage, and two counts of fourth-degree theft.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release: