(BIVN) – A 15-year-old male juvenile from Hilo has been arrested and charged with burglary and other property offenses, following two incidents that occurred on two Waiakea school campuses on July 17th.
The juvenile – who is not being identified by police – was turned in at the Hilo Police Station by a family member on Thursday afternoon, July 18, after the juvenile was identified from video surveillance footage posted on social media.
Later that day, the juvenile was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal property damage, fourth-degree criminal property damage, and two counts of fourth-degree theft.
From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:
The charges stem from two incidents that occurred early Wednesday morning, July 17, 2024, at Waiakea Elementary School and Waiakea Intermediate School on Puainako Street, in Hilo. Two individuals were observed on video surveillance breaking a glass window and entering into the Administration office at Waiakea Elementary School. The two individuals removed several items from within the office and caused damage when they sprayed the contents of two fire extinguishers, later determined to have been stolen from a shed secured within a fenced play court on the Waiakea Intermediate School campus.
The juvenile was remanded to the custody of the State, and placed at the Family Intervention Services home in Hilo. The investigation is being routed to the Hawai’i County Prosecutors office and Family Court.
Anyone with information of the identity of the second culprit is encouraged to call Detective Kelsey Kobayashi of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8883, or at email address kelsey.kobayashi@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
