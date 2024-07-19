Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Kona Community Aquatic Center To Close In August
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

KONA, Hawaiʻi - The Department of Parks & Recreation says the Kona pool will be closed starting August 10 at 3 p.m. for repairs and maintenance.

(BIVN) – The Kona Community Aquatic Center will be closed for a few weeks in August for repairs and maintenance. 

The Department of Parks & Recreation says the pool closure will start on August 10th at 3 p.m., and the facility is expected to reopen on Tuesday, August 27th. 

“During the closure, Parks & Recreation staff will replace the sidewall grates on the pool’s moveable bulkhead and perform additional maintenance tasks,” a County news release reported. “This work will require draining all water from the pool basin as well as balancing the water chemistry following refilling.” 

The Department of Parks & Recreation said it “thanks the Friends of the Kona Community Aquatic Center for its collaboration on this project and the public for its patience as we make these improvements.”