(BIVN) – The Kona Community Aquatic Center will be closed for a few weeks in August for repairs and maintenance.

The Department of Parks & Recreation says the pool closure will start on August 10th at 3 p.m., and the facility is expected to reopen on Tuesday, August 27th.

“During the closure, Parks & Recreation staff will replace the sidewall grates on the pool’s moveable bulkhead and perform additional maintenance tasks,” a County news release reported. “This work will require draining all water from the pool basin as well as balancing the water chemistry following refilling.”

The Department of Parks & Recreation said it “thanks the Friends of the Kona Community Aquatic Center for its collaboration on this project and the public for its patience as we make these improvements.”