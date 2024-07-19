(BIVN) – Ongoing road work will require the temporary closure of Pauahi Street in Downtown Hilo next week.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works Engineering Division says the closure of Pauahi Street from Aupuni Street to Kamehameha Avenue will occur from July 22 to July 26, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

“This closure is necessary to safely facilitate the removal of the existing bridge deck using a heavy equipment crane,” County officials explained.

“During the closure, please use Manono Street or Ponahawai Street as alternative routes to access the back side of Pauahi Street,” Public Works officials said. “The Department thanks the community for their understanding and cooperation as it continues to improve our community.”