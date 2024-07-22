(BIVN) – Anglers from across Hawaiʻi island are invited to participate in the 26th Annual ʻOhana Shoreline Fishing Tournament.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks & Recreation says this year’s event will be held August 16th to 18th. Weigh-ins will be conducted from noon until 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, at the Honoka‘a Sports Complex.

From the County of Hawaiʻi: