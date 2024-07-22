(BIVN) – Anglers from across Hawaiʻi island are invited to participate in the 26th Annual ʻOhana Shoreline Fishing Tournament.
The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks & Recreation says this year’s event will be held August 16th to 18th. Weigh-ins will be conducted from noon until 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, at the Honoka‘a Sports Complex.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Completed registration forms must be mailed to the recreation division office at 799 Pi’ilani Street in Hilo or postmarked by Tuesday, July 23, 2024. NO LATE ENTRIES WILL BE ACCEPTED. MAIL IN ONLY. Registration forms, along with tournament rules, are available at all County Parks & Recreation facilities island-wide, S. Tokunaga Store in Hilo, J. Hara Store in Kurtistown, Hawaiian Island Creations in Waimea, and Pacific Rim Fishing at Honokōhau in Kona.
The forms also can be found online at: tinyurl.com/OhanaFishing2024
Separate divisions are offered for keiki 5 to 12 years old, teens, men, women, kupuna at least 55 years old, and ‘ohana or families. There also will be an Art contest and invasive species division that all entrants are automatically entered in. Entry fees: Men’s and Women’s Division, $35; Teen Division, $30; Keiki and Kupuna Division, $30; and ‘Ohana Division, $25 per team. Please make checks payable to the County of Hawai‘i Director of Finance.
Applications are currently being accepted.
Valuable prizes and awards will be presented for the top 10 heaviest fish in each of the six divisions.
For more information about the ‘Ohana Shoreline Fishing Tournament, please call Shelton Kalilikane at (808) 217-6074 or Mark Osorio at (808) 936-4285.
