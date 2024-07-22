(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting and the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY. However, several closures within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park have been announced, due to an uptick in volcanic activity.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says the current increase in earthquakes and ground deformation is restricted to the summit and upper East Rift Zone region. Scientists noted that past eruptive activity in this area of Kīlauea’s upper East Rift Zone has typically occurred between Hiʻiaka crater and Maunaulu in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

The following temporary closures are in place:

Chain of Craters Road from the intersection at Devastation parking lot to the coast.

Kulanaokuaiki Campground is closed.

Crater Rim Trail south of Nāhuku lava tube is closed.

Coastal backcountry areas and Nāpau sites are closed. All new backcountry permits for those areas are canceled.

Escape Road is closed from Nāhuku to Maunaulu.

“It is never an easy decision to close areas, but it is the right thing to do. Safety is always our top priority,” said Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh. “We remain in constant communication with scientists at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and will continue to notify the public of any changes.”

From the National Park Service:

Risks include the uncertainty of where an eruption could break out, the potential for elevated volcanic gases, dangerous lava flows, damaging earthquakes and lava-ignited wildfire. According to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, it is not known if the current conditions will lead to an eruption in the near future or if magma will remain confined below ground. However, an eruption in the upper East Rift Zone of Kīlauea is one potential outcome.