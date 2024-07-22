(BIVN) – A new album from the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning Mana Music Quartet titled ‘Journey Through Hawaiʻi,’ will be released on August 8th.

The album will contain eight original songs, and feature artists Jake Shimabukuro, Raiatea Helm, Keilana Mokulehua, Jeff Peterson, Kelly Boy De Lima, Kalani Peʻa, Kalaʻe Camarillo, Kimié Miner and Hāwane Rios.

“It has been an honor to work with such talented artists on ‘Journey Through Hawaiʻi’,” said Mana Music Quartet Founder and Cellist Joshua Nakazawa in a news release. “With everyone’s different styles of singing and playing, we have an eclectic mix of music that pulls inspiration from various parts of our islands—from music to ʻāina to history. This work is truly a celebration of place, collaboration, resilience and community. Through it, we hope to bridge string and Hawaiian music audiences, while spreading our love for Hawaiʻi with listeners near and far.”

