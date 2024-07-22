(BIVN) – A new album from the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning Mana Music Quartet titled ‘Journey Through Hawaiʻi,’ will be released on August 8th.
The album will contain eight original songs, and feature artists Jake Shimabukuro, Raiatea Helm, Keilana Mokulehua, Jeff Peterson, Kelly Boy De Lima, Kalani Peʻa, Kalaʻe Camarillo, Kimié Miner and Hāwane Rios.
“It has been an honor to work with such talented artists on ‘Journey Through Hawaiʻi’,” said Mana Music Quartet Founder and Cellist Joshua Nakazawa in a news release. “With everyone’s different styles of singing and playing, we have an eclectic mix of music that pulls inspiration from various parts of our islands—from music to ʻāina to history. This work is truly a celebration of place, collaboration, resilience and community. Through it, we hope to bridge string and Hawaiian music audiences, while spreading our love for Hawaiʻi with listeners near and far.”
From a news release promoting the upcoming album:
The new album was inspired by the question, “What is the music of Hawaiʻi?” Mana Music Quartet—comprised of four internationally acclaimed musicians including Nakazawa, violinists Eric Silberger and Mann-Wen Lo, and violist Duane Padilla—enlisted the help of world-renowned local artists to explore the answer, and determine how a collaboration may be able to contribute to the rich music culture already thriving in the islands. Through thoughtful partnership and innovation, the quartet and nine guest artists recorded an album that highlights the places, sounds and sights of Hawaiʻi.
Tracks include the following:
Frontier ft. Jake Shimabukuro
Halona ft. Raiatea Helm
Time ft. Keilana
Ka Wai O Kaupo ft. Jeff Peterson
Sing To Me Hawaiʻi ft. Kelly Boy De Lima, Kapena De Lima and Lilo Tuala
Kuini ft. Kalani Peʻa
Sands of Old Lahaina ft. Kalaʻe Camarillo
ʻĀmama ft. Kimié Miner and Hāwane Rios
“We began creating the album just over a month before the Maui wildfires,” shares Nakazawa. “A couple of the tracks capture the emotions felt by much of the community during that time, the artists’ love for Lāhainā, and seek to serve as a source of inspiration and hope as the island recovers.”
Following the release, Mana Music Quartet will be joined by some of the album’s featured artists for a special concert on August 29 at Hawaii Theatre in downtown Honolulu. Additional details to be announced. For updates and tickets, visit (this website).
‘Journey Through Hawaiʻi’ continues a celebrated recording legacy for Mana Music Quartet. In 2021, their first album ‘Queen Liliʻuokalani’ won the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Instrumental Album of the Year. ‘Journey Through Hawaiʻi’ will be available for purchase beginning August 8 on most music streaming platforms, including Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube Music, Amazon, iHeartRadio, Pandora and others, or online at manamusichawaii.com.
