(BIVN) – Police are investigating a possible drowning that occurred Sunday evening in the waters off Kona.

The 54-year-old female victim remains unidentified at this time, police say, pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

At 5:54 p.m. on July 21, Kona Patrol Officers responded to the 75-5600 block of Aliʻi Drive for a report of a drowning.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Through investigation, Officers were advised that an unidentified 54-year-old female party, who had recently moved to Hawai’i from New Mexico was found floating face down in the waters near the shore area. Bystanders were able to pull the female party out and immediately performed CPR on her until the medics arrived on scene. She was then transported to the Kona Community Hospital and later airlifted to Honolulu in critical condition. On July 22, 2024 at approximately 9:29 a.m. the victim was pronounced dead at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

Police say they have initiated a coroner’s inquest to determine the exact cause of death. Investigators are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Officer Kaimi Andres-Kamakau at (808) 935-3311 or by e-mail at Kaimi.Andres-Kamakau@hawaiicounty.gov.