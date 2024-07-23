(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi National Guard Youth Challenge Academy in Hilo will be “changing its name, who can participate, and its mission.”

The Hawaiʻi Department of Defense public affairs announced on Monday that the Hilo program will now be known as the Hawaii Job Challenge Academy- Hilo. It will still be associated with the Hawaiʻi National Guard, officials say, “and will still assist some Hilo residents, and it is going to become the fifth phase of the Youth Challenge program.”

“The Hilo program is changing due to low enrollment,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, Hawaiʻi adjutant general. “However, all interested applicants from Hilo will still be able to participate in the Basic Challenge Program at our Kalaeloa campus. Then they have the option to continue in the program and return to Hilo for the final phase, the Job Challenge Academy.”

From the Hawaiʻi DOD:

The Youth Challenge Academy- Kalaeloa, on Oahu, will now be the only program offering the first four phases- Recruitment, Acclimation, Residential, and Post-Residential. This is identified as the Basic Challenge Program, still open to 16–18-year-old, at-promise youth to learn the life skills necessary to become responsible, successful, and productive citizens in their community while affording them the opportunity to earn their High School Equivalency Diploma. The Hawaiʻi Job Challenge Academy- Hilo will accept applicants who have completed the Basic Challenge Program at Kalaeloa or past classes from the Hilo campus. Job Challenge participants must be between 16 and 20 years of age on the first day of the Job Challenge Residential phase. Preference will be given to participants from the immediately preceding Youth Challenge class. The new Hilo program will also recruit statewide from previous Youth Challenge classes. And the Kalaeloa program will also recruit statewide to fill their ranks.