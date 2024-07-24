(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department has identified the 54-year-old woman who died earlier this week after a possible drowning incident in Kona.

The victim has been positively identified as Jennifer Kathleen Purcell of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Kona patrol officers and Hawaiʻi Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a possible drowning just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, off the 75-5600 block of Ali‘i Drive.

From a police news release:

In the course of investigation, officers learned that a 54-year-old woman, later identified as Purcell, was found floating face down in the waters near the shore area. Bystanders pulled Purcell out of the water and immediately performed CPR on her until the medics arrived on scene. She was transported to the Kona Community Hospital and later airlifted to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu where she passed away at 9:29 a.m. on Monday, July 22.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Officer Kaimi Andres-Kamakau at (808) 935-3311 or by e-mail at Kaimi.Andres-Kamakau@hawaiicounty.gov.