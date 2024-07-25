(BIVN) – The Hilton Waikoloa Village is the best resort in Hawaiʻi, according to the readers of USA Today.

Resort officials announced that the Hilton Waikoloa Village was awarded the top spot in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for “Best Resort in Hawaii.”

“We are truly humbled that Hilton Waikoloa Village was selected as the Best Resort in Hawaii by USA Today’s 10Best voters,” said David Givens, general manager of Hilton Waikoloa Village, in a news release. “It was an honor to receive a nomination, and we are blown away by the support from our guests and the public that allowed us to secure the top spot. We also want to extend a sincere mahalo to our team members whose hard work is the driving force behind our success.”

From the Hilton Waikoloa Village news release:

Nominees for the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards contest were meticulously selected by a panel of experts which include a combination of editors from USA Today, editors from 10Best.com, and relevant expert contributors. Nominees were then voted on by the public, with Hilton Waikoloa Village securing the most votes to secure the first-place spot among the 10 best resorts in Hawaii. At Hilton Waikoloa Village’s MAKAI and Palace Towers, guests are treated to spacious rooms and suites with private lanais showcasing panoramic views of lush gardens, inviting pools and lagoon, and the stunning Pacific Ocean.

Guests staying at Hilton Waikoloa Village also have access to a diverse array of dining options such as Kamuela Provision Company which offers sunset dining overlooking the Pacific Ocean, celebrated for its farm-to-table approach and use of locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients. Nui Italian specializes in authentic Italian fare, featuring stone-fired pizzas and Italian specialties the entire family will enjoy. Meanwhile, Kona Tap Room provides a lively atmosphere with local brews and a menu of pub-style dishes. Travelers seeking a day filled with ocean activities can unwind at Kona Pool, which offers access to the resort’s 175-foot waterslide, Kohala Pool, featuring junior waterslides for family-friendly fun, or explore the resort’s tranquil ocean-fed lagoon with tropical fish and sea turtles, perfect for snorkeling and other water activities.

Also making the list from Hawaiʻi island – placing at Number 9 – is the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, located on the Kohala coast.