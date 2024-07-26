(BIVN) – Chain of Craters Road in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has reopened, but only to bicycles and pedestrians, following the recent magma intrusion on Kīlauea’s upper East Rift Zone.

Chain of Craters remains closed to vehicles due to significant cracks on the road between Hilina Pali Road intersection and the Maunaulu parking lot, the National Park Service says.

From a Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park news release:

The cracks likely formed due to the intrusion of magma into the Upper East Rift Zone (UERZ) of Kīlauea volcano this week. The park engineer and rangers inspected the road this afternoon and discovered 10 locations with cracks and buckling, making it unsafe for motorists. Rangers placed signs to warn bicyclists and pedestrians of the uneven pavement. Escape Road between Nāhuku lava tube and Maunaulu, and Crater Rim Trail south of Nāhuku, are also open. The previously closed backcountry areas have reopened but trailheads can only be accessed on foot or bicycle. Kulanaokuaiki Campground has reopened and is accessible on foot or bicycle.

Scientists say that for now, the unrest on the upper East Rift Zone has ended. Following a last pulse of increased seismicity on Thursday, the rate of earthquakes rapidly decreased and has now returned to ordinary levels.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY.