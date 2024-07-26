(BIVN) – Four raised crosswalks will be installed on Puʻainakō Street fronting Waiākea Elementary School prior to the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation says night work will begin next Thursday evening, August 1, as part of the Puʻainakō Street Resurfacing Project.

From the Hawaiʻi DOT: