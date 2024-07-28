(BIVN) – A wildland fire was reported in Waikōloa on Sunday evening, and emergency officials said the blaze is predominantly contained.

The County of Hawaiʻi says no structures were threatened as of Sunday evening. The 70-acre fire is spreading south, away from residential areas.

Pua Amelia Street has been closed due to the fire.

Officials say Hawaiʻi Fire Department units have surrounded the fire. From the County of Hawaiʻi after 7:30 p.m. HST:

Several hot spots remain, and firefighting operations will continue throughout the night to ensure the fire is fully extinguished. Pua Amelia Street is currently closed and will remain closed until further notice to ensure public safety and allow firefighters to conduct their operations without obstruction.

“Residents are urged to avoid the affected area to allow emergency personnel to manage the situation effectively,” emergency officials said. “The County will provide an update pending any substantial changes to current conditions. Residents in the area are asked to remain vigilant and follow all safety instructions provided by emergency personnel.”