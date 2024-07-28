(BIVN) – A decision on a request to install two new offshore moorings in Makaiwa Bay offshore the Mauna Lani Resort on Hawaiʻi island was deferred by the Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday, after the community spoke out in opposition.

From the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation submittal to the land board:

The applicant, DHL Mahi OPCO, LLC under management by Mr. Bullet Obra, Mr. Ikaika Vivas, and Mr. Rick Gaffney (‘Applicant’), are requesting that the Board approve installation of two (2) new offshore moorings outside of an established offshore mooring zone, due to there being no designated offshore mooring areas, as identified in rule, on the Island of Hawaii, as required by HAR 13-235-9. The proposed location in Makaiwa Bay is currently only occupied by one (1) other existing offshore mooring and the two (2) proposed offshore moorings do not conflict with or obstruct access to the existing mooring.

The BLNR and the community had a lengthy discussion during the meeting on Friday.

“This proposed mooring is dead set in the middle of an area where there are many swimmers and snorkelers,” wrote Gregory Keller, a homeowner at The Villages at Mauna Lani, “as well as a transit area for paddle boarders and kayakers heading towards Paniau, and snorkelers swimming to the nearby spot filled with pukas and underwater bridges, called ‘the Arches.’ In the winter this mooring ball would be in the direct line of the surf break that heads to shore between the Eva Parker Woods cottage and the old canoe house, impeding surfers’ access to the break and posing a safety hazard.”

“It would also be a terrible addition to have a motorized boat moored there,” Keller continued. “Any diesel or oil leaks would damage the coral reef almost directly underneath, and the fumes would be an annoyance to nearby swimmers and snorkelers. Use of a motorboat so close to shore would also be an unnecessary noise nuisance to beachgoers, and definitely a safety hazard to all those in its path. There has also been no information forthcoming from the applicant about the intended commercial purpose and frequency of use for these additional moorings. I see no value that these moorings would add to the health and beauty of this area — only detriments.”

BLNR member Riley Smith moved to defer the matter, “and allow the applicant to perform a Ka Paʻakai analysis and also conduct community outreach with both the West Hawaiʻi Marine Fisheries Group, as well as the Kai Kuleana Network, and in addition any adjacent interested landowners, and then come back to us.”