(BIVN) – Chain of Craters Road in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has reopened to vehicles, however the Maunaulu parking lot and access road are remain closed to vehicles due to significant cracks and buckling in the pavement.

Cracks formed on Chain of Craters Road between July 22 and 25, during an intrusion of magma into the upper East Rift Zone of Kīlauea volcano. The intrusion has since ended, and park officials say there has been no noticeable expansion of the cracks on the road.

The National Park Service says its park engineer and road crew will continue to monitor and evaluate the safety of the roadway. In the meantime, bicyclists and pedestrians may use the Maunaulu access road.

The National Park Service has installed signs to warn visitors of the new hazards.

From the National Park Service:

Motorists on Chain of Craters Road are advised to drive safely and obey all posted speed limit signs. Motorcyclists should use extra caution and expect bumps and rough road conditions. Parking is only allowed in designated parking spaces and pullouts. Visitors are reminded not to park along roadways.

Kīlauea is not erupting. Over the past day, scientists say there has been minor seismic activity and ground deformation at the summit and upper East Rift Zone. The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.