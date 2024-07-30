(BIVN) – After nearly a decade of planning, the Final Recommended Draft General Plan 2045 has been released.

The County of Hawaiʻi Planning Department announced the release of the final draft of the plan on Monday, calling it “a comprehensive long-term policy document aimed at guiding the physical, economic, environmental, and sociocultural development of Hawaiʻi County over the next 25 years.”

The County is encouraging all residents to review the General Plan and provide feedback through Konveio, an interactive online platform.

“Sustainability means responsibly safeguarding our environment, resources, and culture so that future generations can thrive,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “The General Plan is our roadmap, guiding us to achieve this vital balance. It ensures that our actions as a community align with our commitment to future generations. We take pride in the work accomplished by our community thus far and eagerly anticipate further collaboration to create a plan as diverse and vibrant as the communities we serve.”

The County provided these “Key Elements” supported by the General Plan 2045:

Biocultural Stewardship: Ensure natural and cultural resources are thriving and sustainably managed, preserved, and restored to maintain our unique and diverse environment.

Ensure natural and cultural resources are thriving and sustainably managed, preserved, and restored to maintain our unique and diverse environment. Climate Change & Health: Support a just transition to climate resilience by addressing the causes and impacts of climate change through incorporating equitable climate mitigation and adaptation priorities into policies, programs, infrastructure, and decision-making.

Support a just transition to climate resilience by addressing the causes and impacts of climate change through incorporating equitable climate mitigation and adaptation priorities into policies, programs, infrastructure, and decision-making. Sustainable Development: Apply progressive land use strategies and place-based practices to direct and manage growth with a focus on providing sustainable public infrastructure, affordable housing, public safety, education, health, and social services.

Apply progressive land use strategies and place-based practices to direct and manage growth with a focus on providing sustainable public infrastructure, affordable housing, public safety, education, health, and social services. Thriving Economy: Promote a diverse, regenerative, and innovative economy, that maintains a high quality of life for residents with a focus on increasing local economic opportunities, maintaining a robust agricultural industry, and ensuring a responsible visitor industry that respects the uniqueness of the island.

The County also provided this outline of the planning process, starting in 2015:

2015: Gathering preliminary data and community input. Analyzing conditions and identifying issues.

Gathering preliminary data and community input. Analyzing conditions and identifying issues. 2016-2017: Assessing potential future outcomes and developing scenarios like Baseline, Build-Out, and Trend. Conducted numerous public workshops to refine goals and policies based on community input.

Assessing potential future outcomes and developing scenarios like Baseline, Build-Out, and Trend. Conducted numerous public workshops to refine goals and policies based on community input. 2018-2020: Development of policy language based on input and analysis. Releasing the first draft of policy language, focusing on economic progress, environmental preservation, and community strengthening.

Development of policy language based on input and analysis. Releasing the first draft of policy language, focusing on economic progress, environmental preservation, and community strengthening. 2021-2023: Further development of draft material based on 2019/2020 public and agency input. Updating the draft to include a detailed section narratives, vision, goals, objectives, policies, and actions.

Further development of draft material based on 2019/2020 public and agency input. Updating the draft to include a detailed section narratives, vision, goals, objectives, policies, and actions. 2024: Refining and finalizing revisions based on 2023 public and agency input. Conducting final workshops and initiation of the adoption process.

In August, there will be two more in-person Public Informational Workshops – one in Hilo and one in Kona – which will include a formal presentation of the Final Recommended Draft. The meetings will be held:

August 28, 2024 , West Hawaiʻi Civic Center, Building A from 2pm to 4pm.

, West Hawaiʻi Civic Center, Building A from 2pm to 4pm. August 29, 2024, Arc of Hilo, 1099 Waianuenue Ave from 2pm to 4pm.

Online workshops are also being planned.

The County news release added that “the public will have 21 days after the last workshop to share their comments with the Planning Director. Once this period ends, the Final Recommended Draft and all public comments will be packaged and sent to the Windward and Leeward Planning Commissions. They will have 150 days to review and provide their recommendations to the County Council. We invite all community members to join in and share their thoughts during this process.”