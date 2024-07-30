(BIVN) – A Puna man has been sentenced to a ten-year prison term for the attempted distribution of methamphetamine at the Mo‘oheau Bandstand in Hilo earlier this year.

56 year-old Pio Kapeli appeared in Hilo Circuit Court for his sentencing hearing. Prosecutors note that at the time of his arrest, Kapeli was on felony probation for theft and assault crimes.

From the Office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: