(BIVN) – A Puna man has been sentenced to a ten-year prison term for the attempted distribution of methamphetamine at the Mo‘oheau Bandstand in Hilo earlier this year.
56 year-old Pio Kapeli appeared in Hilo Circuit Court for his sentencing hearing. Prosecutors note that at the time of his arrest, Kapeli was on felony probation for theft and assault crimes.
From the Office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
On April 29, 2024, Kapeli entered a “Guilty” plea to the offense of Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree. According to police reports, on January 31, 2024, Kapeli was contacted by police while seated on the stage area of the Mo‘oheau Bandstand with a backpack between his legs. Following the execution of a narcotics search warrant, Vice officers recovered over four ounces of methamphetamine within Kapeli’s backpack.
Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree (knowingly distribute any dangerous drug, methamphetamine, in any amount) is a class B felony which carries a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term.
The investigation was conducted by the Area I Vice Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The cases were prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Elyssa Correia Keltner.
