(BIVN) – The tents on Ponahawai Street in Downtown Hilo that are serving as a temporary “respite area” for houseless individuals are being dismantled and moved to Kuawa Street.
The tents were originally used to relocate those who were occupying the area in and around the nearby canal. The relocation was done ahead of the US Army Corps of Engineers’ scheduled assessments of the Hilo drainage system.
The County of Hawaiʻi provided this update on Tuesday:
The current respite area set up off Ponahawai Street will be dismantled and moved to a new site off Kuawa Street on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The new site will only serve the former canal occupants still utilizing the respite area at this time.
“This temporary respite and transition area has provided dozens of individuals with a safe and dignified space to receive the critical services and care needed to exit homelessness. We are thankful for the cooperation and teamwork among the various County agencies and nonprofit service providers who remain committed to making this effort a success,” said Mayor Mitch Roth.
The temporary respite area was established July 5, 2024, for several dozen unsheltered individuals occupying the area in and around a storm drain in Downtown Hilo in anticipation of the U.S Army Corps of Engineers’ scheduled assessments of the drainage system.
As of Monday, July 29, 2024, 14 tents providing shelter for 22 individuals remained at the respite area. Two people have secured housing.
The Kuawa Street site will continue to provide netted Quickshades for occupants to store their items and receive vital services. As each person continues to receive the necessary support to transition from the canal area to permanent or emergency housing, their space in the respite area will be dismantled and removed.
Security measures will remain in place to monitor the respite area and ensure compliance with rules and laws. Individuals who violate these rules will be removed from the area and will face enforcement actions.
Following the move of the temporary respite area, the Ponahawai Street site will be returned to its previous condition and then restored for recreational use.
Looking ahead, the County of Hawaiʻi, in collaboration with The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division, anticipates the opening of a new emergency overnight cot sleeping shelter for 25 individuals in Downtown Hilo in late August.
Persons experiencing homelessness who may want/need access to community resources, should connect with the Hawaii County Homeless Engagement (HCHE) Hui by visiting neighborhoodplaceofpuna.org or by calling (808) 501 -1413, ext. 3.
In partnership with the County of Hawai’i, the HCHE Hui is currently a pilot program inclusive of street outreach around Hawai’i Island to reach homeless individuals who may want/need access to community resources. Current HCHE Hui Partner Agencies include Neighborhood Place of Puna, HOPE Services Hawai’i, Project Vision Hawai’i and Going Home Hawai’i.
