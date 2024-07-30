(BIVN) – The tents on Ponahawai Street in Downtown Hilo that are serving as a temporary “respite area” for houseless individuals are being dismantled and moved to Kuawa Street.

The tents were originally used to relocate those who were occupying the area in and around the nearby canal. The relocation was done ahead of the US Army Corps of Engineers’ scheduled assessments of the Hilo drainage system.

The County of Hawaiʻi provided this update on Tuesday: