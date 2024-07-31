(BIVN) – The houseless individuals who were recently moved from the canal in Hilo to a “Temporary Respite Area” on Ponahawai Street have been moved to a new, short-term shelter on Kuawa Street.
The County of Hawaiʻi, which announced the establishment of the new shelter area on Kuawa on Tuesday, reported 15 residents and their belongings – including pets – were successfully relocated on Wednesday.
The new short-term shelter is located near the Hoʻolulu Complex in Hilo. Officials say the move was carried out Wednesday morning with the coordinated efforts of the County of Hawaiʻi, Hope Services Hawaii, Project Vision Hawaiʻi, the Neighborhood Place of Puna, Going Home Hawaiʻi, and the Salvation Army Hawaiʻi.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
The Ponahawai site has since been restored to its original condition and is once again serving as an extension of the Wailoa Soccer Fields under the management of the Department of Parks and Recreation.
The new short-term shelter is currently dedicated to serving the former canal residents, with the ongoing goal of connecting these individuals to permanent housing opportunities and other essential services.
“We are proud to have kept our promise by relocating this community to a new space within the timeline we set for the Downtown Hilo community,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “This temporary respite has demonstrated the positive impact that can be achieved when the community, county, and service providers work together to compassionately support our houseless residents. While it’s not a perfect or permanent solution, it’s a step in the right direction, and we are committed to continuing to adapt and expand these efforts to further address the homelessness crisis in our community.”
The temporary respite area was initially established on July 5, 2024, to accommodate several dozen unsheltered individuals who had been residing in and around a storm drain in Downtown Hilo. This measure was taken in preparation for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ scheduled assessments of the drainage system.
The Kuawa Street site will continue to offer netted Quickshades for residents to store their belongings and receive essential services. As each person transitions to permanent or emergency housing, their space at the short-term shelter on Kuawa Street will be dismantled and removed.
Security measures will remain in place to monitor the area and ensure compliance with established rules and laws. Individuals who violate these rules will be removed from the site and subject to enforcement actions.
Looking ahead, the County of Hawaiʻi, in collaboration with The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division, is planning to open a new emergency overnight cot sleeping shelter for 25 individuals per evening in Downtown Hilo in late August.
Individuals experiencing homelessness who require access to community resources are encouraged to contact the Hawaiʻi County Homeless Engagement (HCHE) Hui by visiting this website or calling (808) 501-1413, ext. 3.
“This critical work could not be done without the assistance of our partners and we cannot be more grateful for their continued support and steadfast efforts to ensure the dignity of all our residents, not just those fortunate to live in homes,” added Mayor Mitch Roth.
The HCHE Hui is a pilot program, in partnership with the County of Hawaiʻi, that includes street outreach across Hawaiʻi Island to connect homeless individuals with community resources. Current HCHE Hui Partner Agencies include Neighborhood Place of Puna, HOPE Services Hawaiʻi, Project Vision Hawaiʻi, and Going Home Hawaiʻi.
