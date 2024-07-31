(BIVN) – The houseless individuals who were recently moved from the canal in Hilo to a “Temporary Respite Area” on Ponahawai Street have been moved to a new, short-term shelter on Kuawa Street.

The County of Hawaiʻi, which announced the establishment of the new shelter area on Kuawa on Tuesday, reported 15 residents and their belongings – including pets – were successfully relocated on Wednesday.

The new short-term shelter is located near the Hoʻolulu Complex in Hilo. Officials say the move was carried out Wednesday morning with the coordinated efforts of the County of Hawaiʻi, Hope Services Hawaii, Project Vision Hawaiʻi, the Neighborhood Place of Puna, Going Home Hawaiʻi, and the Salvation Army Hawaiʻi.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The Ponahawai site has since been restored to its original condition and is once again serving as an extension of the Wailoa Soccer Fields under the management of the Department of Parks and Recreation. The new short-term shelter is currently dedicated to serving the former canal residents, with the ongoing goal of connecting these individuals to permanent housing opportunities and other essential services.

“We are proud to have kept our promise by relocating this community to a new space within the timeline we set for the Downtown Hilo community,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “This temporary respite has demonstrated the positive impact that can be achieved when the community, county, and service providers work together to compassionately support our houseless residents. While it’s not a perfect or permanent solution, it’s a step in the right direction, and we are committed to continuing to adapt and expand these efforts to further address the homelessness crisis in our community.” The temporary respite area was initially established on July 5, 2024, to accommodate several dozen unsheltered individuals who had been residing in and around a storm drain in Downtown Hilo. This measure was taken in preparation for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ scheduled assessments of the drainage system. The Kuawa Street site will continue to offer netted Quickshades for residents to store their belongings and receive essential services. As each person transitions to permanent or emergency housing, their space at the short-term shelter on Kuawa Street will be dismantled and removed.