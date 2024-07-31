(BIVN) – The late Abel Simeona Lui is one of two individuals honored with the Koani Foundation’s twelfth annual Hawaiian Kingdom Patriot Awards.

Lui and Pōkā Laenui were announced as this year’s award recipients on Sunday, July 28th at Thomas Square Park in Honolulu. The event was part of a day-long observance of Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea, Hawaiian Sovereignty Restoration Day.

Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea is officially recognized on July 31st.

From a Koani Foundation news release:

Pōkā Laenui is a long time Hawaiian rights activist, educator and visionary. He is honored for his years as a leader in advocating for a free and independent Hawaiʻi. Pōkā is awarded the 2024 Hawaiian Kingdom Living Patriot Award. The late Abel Simeona Lui is honored in recognition of a lifetime of exceptional sacrifice and dedication in advocating and living aloha ʻāina. He is honored with the the 2024 posthumous Hawaiian Kingdom Patriot Award. “We recognize Pōkā for his lifetime of exceptional dedication as an advocate, visionary, educator and activist for Hawaiʻi‘s independence. His profound aloha for our ʻāina and our lāhui continues to inspire countless others to continue to work for a free Hawaiʻi,” states Koani Foundation director ʻEhu Kekahu Cardwell. “Abel Lui was a courageous protector, educator and leader in advocating and living aloha ʻāina. His aloha for both Hawaiʻi‘s ʻāina and it‘s people continues to inspire many others to mālama or take care of our precious homeland today as well as in the years to come,” remarked Koani Foundation director Leon Siu. Hawaiian Sovereignty Restoration Day marks July 31, 1843 when British Admiral Richard Thomas ordered the Union Jack lowered and the Hawaiian Kingdom flag hoisted above Honolulu, ending five months of British occupation and restoring the sovereignty of the Hawaiian Kingdom government to legitimate power.

Abel Simeona Lui passed away peacefully at home in Kealakekua on March 5, 2024. He was 80 years old.