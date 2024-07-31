(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi is launching a nationally recognized Safe Place program, with Safe Spaces for Youth pilot projects on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services Office of Youth Services is coordinating the effort in partnership with Hawaii Youth Services Network.

“Since its inception in 1983, Safe Place has helped more than 380,000 youth nationally and currently serves more than 1,500 communities across the country,” a DHS news release expalined. “More than 22,000 businesses and community locations participate as Safe Place sites – such as restaurants, convenience stores, fire stations, public buses and libraries. These locations display the Safe Place sign and connect youth in crisis with resources and supports.”

From a DHS news release:

Every young person deserves a safe place to turn to in times of crisis. Yellow and black diamond-shaped signs will be displayed at organizations on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island, signaling the launch of the Safe Spaces for Youth Pilot Project. This initiative provides outreach and prevention services for youth in need of immediate help and safety. Safe Place is a partnership funded by the Hawai‘i State Office of Youth Services, Hale Kipa, The Salvation Army Family Intervention Services and Hawaii Youth Services Network. “Our youth have told us that they need safe places to go when it is not safe for them at home or to get help with problems like bullying and mental health,” said Hawaii Youth Services Network Executive Director Judith Clark. “They will now have safe places in their local communities where they can seek help.” The Safe Place initiative on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island is part of a national network of Safe Place programs in 38 states and the District of Columbia. More than 22,000 community businesses and organizations nationwide display the yellow Safe Place sign, making help readily available for youth. Safe Place locations include libraries, YMCAs, fire stations, public buses and social service facilities. Safe Place locations currently include The Salvation Army in Hilo and at Hale Kipa in Honolulu. Additional Safe Place sites are being recruited and trained. “Through public and private partnerships, Safe Place provides a consistent system of response for youth experiencing homelessness and crisis. Providing young people with clearly identified locations and contact numbers to access needed services is critical for their safety and well-being,” said Office of Youth Services Executive Director Leanne Gillespie. More than 1.5 million youth run away from home each year due to abuse, neglect, family conflicts and other issues. The Safe Place program offers a crucial option for young people who feel they have nowhere to turn. We encourage local businesses and organizations to become Safe Place sites. By displaying the Safe Place sign, you can make a difference in a young person’s life.

To learn more about becoming a Safe Place site, DHS says you can contact:

O‘ahu: Phillip Humphrey at phumphrey@halekipa.org or 808-999-SAFE