(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

The magma intrusion that generated seismic swarms and increased ground deformation from July 22 to July 25 is no longer occurring, however minor seismic activity and ground deformation has continued at the summit and upper-to-middle East Rift Zone. That includes a cluster of earthquakes east of Maunaulu near Makaopuhi Crater in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Scientists say this activity “does not currently indicate intrusion growth via new magma being supplied from the summit.”

All roads in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park that were temporarily closed due to the recent magma intrusion have been reopened. The Maunaulu parking lot and access road remain closed to vehicles due to significant cracks and buckling in the pavement.

From the Thursday update provided by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

Summit Observations: Over the past 24 hours, a few earthquakes were detected beneath Kaluapele (Kīlauea’s summit caldera) at depths of 1–3 km (0.6–1.8 mi) below the ground surface. Tiltmeters in Kīlauea summit region recorded minor inflation. The most recent measurement of the summit’s SO2 emission rate was approximately 65 tonnes per day on July 23, 2024.

Rift Zone Observations: Approximately 86 earthquakes were detected beneath the upper East Rift Zone (UERZ) over the past 24 hours, at depths of 1–5 km (0.6–3 mi) below the ground surface. The ESC tiltmeter in the UERZ recorded no inflation or deflation. The cluster of earthquakes east of Maunaulu near Makaopuhi Crater in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park continued, with about 26 events detected over the past day. Measurements from continuous gas monitoring stations downwind of Puʻuʻōʻō in the middle East Rift Zone—the site of 1983–2018 eruptive activity—remain below detection limits for SO2, indicating that SO2 emissions from this area are negligible. Rates of seismicity and ground deformation beneath the lower East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone remain low.