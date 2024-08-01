(BIVN) – Police have arrested and charged a Kona man with terroristic threatening and numerous traffic crimes, following an incident that occurred Sunday afternoon, July 28th, in Pāpa‘ikou.

46-year-old Walter Gomes III was reportedly seen running from the scene of a traffic collision near the intersection of Highway 19 and Old Māmalahoa Highway, “with what appeared to be a firearm”, police say. Gomes was later arrested on on Hikina Place, and charged with the following offenses:

1st Degree Terroristic Threatening

Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License

No Motor Vehicle Insurance Policy

Accidents Involving Damage to Vehicle

Duty to Give Information or Render Aid

Reckless Driving

Total bail for Gomes was set at $22,000.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to a reported traffic collision near the intersection of Highway 19 and Old Māmalahoa Highway shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, officers determined that a dark-colored 2005 Cadillac Escalade sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a gray 2017 Toyota pick-up truck as it was attempting to overtake the pickup. After the collision, the male operator of the SUV exited the vehicle and fled the scene with what appeared to be a rifle. The operator of the Cadillac was described as a local male, roughly 5 feet 10 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Upon arrival, officers conducted extensive checks in the area but were unable to locate the man. No one was injured in the incident and the identity of the man was not established. On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 8:10 a.m., South Hilo patrol officers located and arrested Gomes on Hikina Place after receiving multiple calls of Gomes being seen in the area of Highway 19 and the 6-mile marker. He was then transported to the East Hawai’i Detention Facility for booking, processing, and continued investigation. A search warrant was executed on the Cadillac which resulted in the recovery of an empty air rifle box, air rifle pump, and documents for Walter Gomes III. A search of a ravine in the area of the traffic collision where Gomes was seen fleeing was conducted and resulted in the recovery of an air rifle which matched the box recovered in his vehicle. Following the traffic collision and reports of the operator (Gomes) fleeing the scene on foot, several witnesses reported on social media that gunshots were fired. This information was determined not to be factual based on evidence and additional witness statements.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Detective Amy Omaya of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381, or via email at amy.omaya@hawaiicounty.gov.