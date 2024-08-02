(BIVN) – State and County officials say they are working to counter the bus driver shortage just before the start of the new school year.

Governor Josh Green on Friday signed an emergency proclamation “to bolster school bus services to help public school children get to and from school,” following the announcement from the Hawaii Department of Education the day before that bus routes were being suspended due to a shortage of drivers.

Hawaiʻi DOE officials announced Thursday that bus routes will be suspended for all grade levels in the Hilo-Waiākea and Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa Complex Areas on Hawaiʻi island.

The State says a Friday update from the DOE indicated that school bus service for 147 routes on O‘ahu, Maui and Hawai‘i Island will be temporarily suspended, which will affect nearly 3,720 students. Students receiving transportation as part of special education services will not be affected.

The emergency proclamation signed by Governor Green “provides flexibility for HIDOE to find interim solutions for the impacted routes,” the State says.

The County of Hawaiʻi also issued this news release on Friday:

Mayor Mitch Roth, in collaboration with representatives from the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE) and the County’s Mass Transit Agency, has outlined immediate steps to mitigate the effects of the shortage. This includes the identification of public transportation routes that will temporarily accommodate students, as well as an urgent appeal for CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) holders to fill these critical roles. Additional stops may be added to existing Hele-On routes to ensure safe and reliable transit to and from public schools. “Our keiki deserve consistent and dependable transportation to and from school,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “This partnership demonstrates our commitment to finding swift solutions while we continue to work on long-term strategies. We are calling on our community, especially those with CDL licenses, to step forward and help ensure that no child is left without a ride to school.” In the short term, public transportation routes may be adjusted to prioritize student access. The Hawaiʻi County Mass Transit Agency has designated specific routes where students can utilize the Hele-On Bus system at no cost during school commute hours. The county is also collaborating with the state to expedite the hiring process for new drivers for CDL holders who are willing to join this effort.