(BIVN) – A Hilo jury has found a Puna man guilty on charges of Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree.
Prosecutors announced that 32 year-old Sonny E. Puerto, aka “JUNYA”, was arrested and charged as a part of Operation Keiki Shield, which took place in May 2021.
“After reading the jury’s guilty verdict on Tuesday afternoon, Prosecutors requested that Puerto, who was previously released on $30,000.00 bail, be taken into custody and held without bail,” a news release stated. “The Court denied the request, increased bail to $500,000.00, ordered that Puerto be taken into custody and return for his sentencing hearing on October 14, 2024.”
From the Office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Puerto exchanged text messages with an undercover police officer, whom Puerto believed to be a 13 year-old girl, where he requested sexual intercourse, fellatio, and cunnilingus. Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree is a Class B felony offense which carries a penalty of a ten-year prison term without the possibility of probation and mandates registration as a sex offender.
Operation Keiki Shield is a state-federal-local collaborative initiative focused on identifying and arresting offenders who commit internet-facilitated sex crimes against minors and rescuing victims of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Operation Keiki Shield included members of numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Hawai‘i Police Department (“HPD”), Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Department of the Attorney General, Internet Crimes Against Children’s (“ICAC”) Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Honolulu Police Department, Maui Police Department, and Kaua‘i Police Department.
The case was led by Detective Gavin Kagimoto, Office of Professional Standards/Criminal Intelligence Unit formerly of the Juvenile Aid Section, HPD. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Ha‘aheo Kaho‘ohalahala and Patrick Muñoz.
“Our Office is committed to seeking justice for victims and protecting our community from those who prey upon our keiki,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. “This verdict was the result of the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of HPD, fellow state and federal law enforcement partners, and our prosecutors. I would also like to the thank the jury for their time and service.”
