(BIVN) – A Hilo jury has found a Puna man guilty on charges of Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree.

Prosecutors announced that 32 year-old Sonny E. Puerto, aka “JUNYA”, was arrested and charged as a part of Operation Keiki Shield, which took place in May 2021.

“After reading the jury’s guilty verdict on Tuesday afternoon, Prosecutors requested that Puerto, who was previously released on $30,000.00 bail, be taken into custody and held without bail,” a news release stated. “The Court denied the request, increased bail to $500,000.00, ordered that Puerto be taken into custody and return for his sentencing hearing on October 14, 2024.”

From the Office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: