(BIVN) – An Ocean View man has been indicted on charges related to the sexual assault of minor, following incidents that occurred over a six-year period between October 2017 and October 2023.

44 year-old Larry Stephan Hultberg turned himself into the Kona Police Station on Friday afternoon.

From Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

As the Indictment alleges, Hultberg is charged with two counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree and one count of Continuous Sexual Assault of a Minor Under the Age of Fourteen Years. All three charges are class A felony offenses and carry a maximum penalty of a twenty-year prison term. Hultberg is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Kona Circuit Court on Monday. He remains in custody in lieu of $500,000.00 bail pending his initial appearance. The case was initiated by Officer Manual Sorcy, Jr., Ka‘u Patrol, and the felony investigation was led by Detective Scott Dewey, Area II Juvenile Aid Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Frederick Macapinlac. The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The office of the prosecutor also provided this additional information for sexual assault victims in general: