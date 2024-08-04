(BIVN) – The new school year in Hawaiʻi begins this week, and the Hawaiʻi Police Department is looking to island keiki safe as they go to and from school.

“The return to school is a pivotal time for our keiki and their families,” said Torey Keltner, Hawai‘i Police Department’s Traffic Services Section Program Manager. “We are very fortunate to have a strong School Crossing Guard program here in Hawai’i County, however they need our help in areas around schools to ensure this school year is a safe one for our children.”

In a news release, police provided these traffic safety tips as kids head back to school:

Driver Awareness

Slow down. Watch for children walking in the street, especially if there are no sidewalks in the neighborhood.

When backing out of a driveway or leaving a garage, watch out for children walking or bicycling to school.

Be alert. Children arriving late for the bus may dart into the street without looking for traffic.

Watch for children playing and congregating near bus stops.

Enhanced School Zone Awareness

Drivers are urged to reduce their speed and be extra cautious in school zones, especially during peak drop-off and pick-up times when keiki are most active.

Increased Visibility for Pedestrians and Cyclists

Students are encouraged to wear bright clothing and use lights on bicycles.

Pedestrians should always use crosswalks and be vigilant when crossing streets.

Strict Adherence to School Bus Safety Laws

Obey the school bus “flashing signal light system” that school bus drivers use to alert motorists of pending actions:

Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Motorists should slow down and prepare to stop their vehicles.

Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off. Motorists must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again.

“We all have a role to play in keeping our students safe,” the police department wrote. “Let’s work together and drive with aloha, slow down when approaching school zones, pay close attention to crosswalks and help the school crossing guards to help children get to school safely.”