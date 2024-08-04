(BIVN) – The HI-PAL South Kohala Keiki Fishing Derby was held on Saturday, July 20th, in Kawaihae.

The event was held at the Pua Ka ‘Ilima ‘O Kawaihae Cultural Surf Park, commonly known as “LST” (Land, Sea, Transport).

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

More than 50 keiki, ages 5 to 17, from North and South Kohala converged on the shoreline to test their fishing skills while enjoying ideal fishing conditions with a flat ocean and cool breezes. Community policing officers from the South Kohala, Kona, and Hāmākua districts, along with State of Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources and Aquatics Division personnel assisted in weighing the fish caught by keiki. They also provided participants with numerous fishing educational materials.

“The weather could not have been any better and more importantly, the kids had fun while interacting with police officers in a positive and meaningful way,” said South Kohala district commander, Captain Roy Valera. “The officers enjoyed it as much as the kids did!”

At the end of the fishing derby lucky numbers prizes were given out along with first, second, and third place winners for three different age group categories. Two additional grand prizes were awarded for heaviest fish and most fish caught.



The South Kohala Community Policing Section would like to thank all the sponsors, partners, and local businesses that made this community event possible with their generous donations.