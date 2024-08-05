(BIVN) – The L&L Drive Inn in Captain Cook was recently shut down after being issued a red placard by health inspectors.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Food Safety Branch on Monday announced the Mamalahoa Highway restaurant was closed “due to an active roach infestation, non-operational hand-washing sink and suspected sewage backup within the facility.”

The restaurant is owned by Tai Zhun Chen, health officials say.

During an inspection, the DOH noted the following:

Observed live roaches throughout the kitchen on food and food contact surfaces;

Hand-washing sink non-operational; no running water;

Liquid rising from floor tiles in the dry storage area that had a color and odor consistent with wastewater.

Walls, ceiling and fixtures in back cook area saturated with grease;

Premises are not maintained free of insects;

Outer openings of establishment are not protected against entry of insects.

Walls and roofs of the food establishment not effectively protecting against the entry of insects.

Physical facilities are not maintained and cleaned.

The inspection was conducted in response to a public complaint received on August 1st, the DOH says.

L&L is required to take the following corrective actions:

Discard all contaminated food products;

Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food and non-food contact surfaces;

Contract a professional pest control operator to treat the establishment;

Repair hand-washing sink;

Seal all cracks, crevices and holes to prevent vector entry into facility;

Identify and address the source of the suspected wastewater infiltration;

Facility to undergo a deep cleaning and disinfection; and

A follow-up inspection is scheduled on Aug. 6, 2024 to re-assess the establishment’s progress.

From the Hawaiʻi DOH: