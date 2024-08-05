(BIVN) – Multiple tropical storms have formed in the Eastern Pacific over the last few days.

Tropical Storms Carlotta, Daniel, Emilia, and Fabio are all far from Hawaiʻi and don’t appear to be much of a concern for the Central Pacific islands.

Tropical Storm Carlotta and Tropical Storm Daniel are the nearest to Hawaiʻi at 1,805 miles east of Hilo and 1,820 miles east southeast of Hilo, respectively.

None of the four tropical storm are forecast to strengthen into hurricanes, and all are expected to weaken into post-tropical depressions in a matter of days.

Closer to home, the National Weather Service in Honolulu says “a high pressure surface ridge north of the islands will keep moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds in the forecast through Wednesday.”