(BIVN) – A female pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing Ainaloa Boulevard in Puna on Monday, August 5, remains in critical condition at the Hilo Benioff Medical Center.

Police are investigating the early morning traffic collision that occurred “in the general area of Palm Way”, and provided this additional information in a news release:

Responding to a traffic collision at 5:43 a.m., police learned that a 2022 Hyundai pickup truck traveling west (mauka) on Ainaloa Boulevard, struck a female pedestrian who was initially reported to be crossing the road and was not in a marked crosswalk. The female pedestrian was located unresponsive at the scene. She was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.