(BIVN) – Puʻukoholā Heiau National Historic Site will celebrate its 52nd anniversary Establishment Day, “Hoʻokuikahi”, this month.

The National Park Service says the annual Hawaiian Cultural Festival will be held on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18, 2024.

The event is free to the public, and this year will be held this year at the park Visitor Center as well as at Hawaiʻi County’s Spencer Beach Park at ‘Ohaiʻula.

From a National Park Service news release:

Festivities will commence on Saturday at 6:00 a.m. with a hoʻokupu (gift giving) ceremony, followed by various workshops and demonstrations showcasing traditional Hawaiian arts and crafts, such as ulana lauhala (lauhala weaving), holo waʻa (canoe rides), kuiki (quilting), Hawaiian games, lei haku ame lei wili (different lei making styles), ulana niu (coconut frond weaving), kapa making, ‘upena kīloi (throw net), and hulu aliʻi (chiefly featherwork), kaula (cordage), live Hawaiian music, and so much more! The event will continue on Sunday, August 18 at 9:30 a.m. with traditional Hawaiian mele (music) & pule (prayer) at Spencer Beach Park and both days will conclude at 3:00 p.m..



This events theme is “Ke Kulana No’eau o ka wa Kahiko (Skilled Crafts of Ancient Hawaiʻi)”, with this year’s sub-theme being “E hoʻolono i ke kāhea”, which means ” Let us hear the call “.