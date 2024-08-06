(BIVN) – The 48th Hawai‘i State Senior Softball Tournament kicked off on Tuesday, August 6, at Kailua Park in Kona.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks & Recreation’s Elderly Activities Division is hosting 62 teams from O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, Maui and Hawai‘i Island for the three-day tournament.

Over 1,200 players gathered at Old A’s Ballfields for an opening ceremony Tuesday morning.

“We are honored to host this year’s kupuna softball state tournament in Kona,” said Mayor Mitch Roth, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch. “It was amazing to see our Parks and Recreation teams come together under the direction of Roann Okamura and Jaye Dempsey to ensure that the field was in prime condition for this week’s events. I wish all of the visiting players good luck as they take on the best in the business from Hawaiʻi Island.”

The County says the tournament goes from August 6th to 8th. The winner of Division A will qualify to play in the national senior softball tournament.