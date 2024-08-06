Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

48th Hawai‘i State Senior Softball Tournament Underway In Kona
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

KONA, Hawaiʻi - 62 teams from O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, Maui and Hawai‘i Island are taking part in the three-day tournament at the Old A’s Ballfields.

photo courtesy County of Hawaiʻi

(BIVN) – The 48th Hawai‘i State Senior Softball Tournament kicked off on Tuesday, August 6, at Kailua Park in Kona. 

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks & Recreation’s Elderly Activities Division is hosting 62 teams from O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, Maui and Hawai‘i Island for the three-day tournament. 

Over 1,200 players gathered at Old A’s Ballfields for an opening ceremony Tuesday morning. 

“We are honored to host this year’s kupuna softball state tournament in Kona,” said Mayor Mitch Roth, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch. “It was amazing to see our Parks and Recreation teams come together under the direction of Roann Okamura and Jaye Dempsey to ensure that the field was in prime condition for this week’s events. I wish all of the visiting players good luck as they take on the best in the business from Hawaiʻi Island.”

photo courtesy County of Hawaiʻi

The County says the tournament goes from August 6th to 8th. The winner of Division A will qualify to play in the national senior softball tournament. 