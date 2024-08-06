(BIVN) – The annual Blue Light Fishing Tournament was held at Kealoha Beach Park in the Keaukaha-area of Hilo on Friday, July 26th.

The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hilo Community Policing Section and the Hawai‘i Police Activities League congratulated the winners and participants in a news release issued on Tuesday.

From the police news release:

The fishing tournament was the culmination of a summer-long program led by Hilo Community Policing Officers who visited Waiākeawaena Elementary, Waiākea Intermediate, and Hilo Intermediate Schools throughout June and July to teach ocean safety tips and fishing skills. During the classes, students learned fishing fundamentals, such as knot tying and casting, as well as the value of staying healthy and staying out of trouble. Those who completed the summer program were eligible to participate in the fishing tournament.



Twenty keiki, age 7 to 14, participated in the fun event with prizes for the most fish caught and the biggest fish. Prizes, which included fishing poles and equipment, were donated by S. Tokunaga Store. Participating keiki also enjoyed hot dogs, snacks, and drinks.