(BIVN) – A Puna man has been arrested and charged after he reportedly crashed his vehicle into a police car that was parked on the side of Pāhoa Village Road.

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged 38-year-old Christopher Hull of Pāhoa for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant following the Monday, August 5th incident. According to police:

Hull was traveling north on Pāhoa Village Road when his vehicle veered off the roadway, rear-ending a parked police vehicle that was several feet off the roadway with its emergency lights flashing. The officer whose vehicle was struck was responding to an unrelated call for assistance and was not in the vehicle when the collision occurred. The officer was not injured. Hull was treated at the scene by Hawai’i Fire Department personnel.

Police say Hull has been charged with:

Operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant (DUI)

Reckless driving

Inattention to driving

Driving without a license

No motor vehicle insurance

“Hull’s bail was set at $4,025 and he remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance on Tuesday, August 6, in Hilo District Court,” police wrote. “Police ask anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.”