(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Hawaiʻi island summits until 6 p.m. this evening.

National Weather Service in Honolulu says the tops of Maunakea and Mauna Loa could see northeast to east winds of 40 to 50 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph.

“Winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult. The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries,” forecasters warned.

“Consider postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve. If you must travel to the summits, use extra caution walking and driving. Be careful opening or closing doors,” the National Weather Service said.