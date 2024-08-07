(BIVN) – The use of the pesticide dimethyl tetrachloroterephthalate, also known as DCPA or Dacthal, must stop, by emergency order of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The rarely used emergency suspension under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act was issued Tuesday “due to serious health risks, especially to unborn babies of pregnant mothers who may have been exposed to the pesticide,” a Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture news release explained.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Ag: