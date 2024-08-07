(BIVN) – Starting with a return to Maui to mark the one-year anniversary of the Lahaina fire, the iconic Hōkūleʻa voyaging canoe will begin a Pae ‘Āina Statewide Sail to include stops on Hawaiʻi island.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society announced the statewide sail on Wednesday, saying the journey will cover 31 ports and 3,000 miles across the Hawaiian Islands.

As part of the sail, Hōkūleʻa will visit Miloliʻi, Hōnaunau, Keauhou, and Kawaihae in the fall. In March of 2025, Hōkūleʻa will arrive in Hilo in order to depart for Tahiti.

From the Polynesian Voyaging Society:

Hōkūleʻa will set sail for Maui this afternoon to honor and pay respect to the community on the one-year anniversary of the devastating fires. Hōkūleʻa was asked to come back to Hawaiʻi from the Moananuiākea Voyage last year to be a light of Hope for Lahaina. For the same reason and upon being invited, Hōkūleʻa will return to Maui before starting the Pae ‘Āina Statewide Sail. Upon arriving in Maui, the crew will welcome aboard Maui kupuna, as well as 1976 Hōkūleʻa maiden voyage crew member and Maui native Snake Ah Hee. Spanning seven months, the Pae ‘Āina Sail will cover 3,000 miles, stopping at 31 ports and reaching 34 communities, before Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia resume the Moananuiākea Circumnavigation of the Pacific in March 2025. According to PVS CEO Nainoa Thompson, the crew will be embarking on the Pae ‘Āina Statewide Sail for the purpose of training and connecting with communities, especially students and their families. “Our mission is to connect with children in schools, listen to their voices, and understand how PVS can best serve them,” said Thompson. “This leg of the voyage is the most important one because it will define why we sail. It will tell us how to best serve our communities and children when we leave Hawai‘i in 2025.” PVS is working in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Department of Education and other educational and community partners on a plan that includes community outreach, canoe tours, teacher professional development and voyage-inspired curriculum development focused on culture and sustainability. Below is the Statewide Sail Schedule. All ports and dates are weather dependent and subject to change.

PVS says the Pae ‘Āina Statewide Sail is lifted by the generous support of Hawaiian Airlines and DAWSON.