(BIVN) – The female pedestrian involved in the early morning traffic collision on Monday, August 5, on Ainaloa Boulevard has died, police say.

Police announced the death of the woman on Wednesday, and identified the victim as 49-year-old Andrea-Gabrielle Miller of Pahoa.

Police say an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

From a police news release:

Responding to a traffic collision at 5:43 a.m., police learned that a 2022 Hyundai pickup truck traveling west (mauka) on Ainaloa Boulevard, struck a female pedestrian who was initially reported to be crossing the road and was not in a marked crosswalk. The female pedestrian has been identified as 49-year-old Andrea-Gabrielle Miller of Pahoa. She was located unresponsive at the scene and transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center in critical condition. On August 8, 2024, at 11:20 a.m., she was pronounced dead by Hilo Benioff Medical Center after succumbing to her injuries. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. The operator of the Hyundai pickup truck, a 36-year-old Pahoa man, was not injured as a result of the collision. At this time police do not believe impairment or speed to be factors in this investigation.

“The East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and have been continuing the investigation,” police sdded. “Multiple witnesses have come forward and assisted in providing information relative to this investigation. If anyone has additional information regarding this collision they may contact Officer Laurence Davis at (808) 961-2339, or via email at Laurence.Davis@hawaiicounty.gov.”

This is the 21st traffic fatality this year compared to 10 traffic fatalities the same time last year, police say.