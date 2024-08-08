(BIVN) – Kilauea volcano on Hawaiʻi island is not erupting, nor does an eruption appear imminent. However, on Thursday evening, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued an information statement explaining the recent ground deformation patterns observed on the middle East Rift Zone.

“Elevated rates of ground deformation in Kīlauea’s middle East Rift Zone continue following the June 22–25 upper East Rift Zone intrusion within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park,” the USGS HVO wrote. “These observations indicate that magma is accumulating beneath the ground in the area of Makaopuhi Crater and Napau Crater, a well-known magma storage region on Kīlauea’s remote middle East Rift Zone.”

The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY / YELLOW.

The USGS HVO wrote the following:

RECENT ACTIVITY Between July 22–25, 2024, several pulses of strong seismicity and correlated ground deformation indicated that magma was intruding into the upper East Rift Zone (UERZ) of Kīlauea. More than 1,700 earthquakes occurred during this intrusion, along with changes in ground deformation patterns—Kīlauea’s summit region deflated as magma moved underground into the UERZ, where inflation indicated magma was accumulating near Pauahi Crater. During the intrusion, some earthquakes were located in the upper Middle East Rift Zone (MERZ) past Maunaulu to Makaopuhi Crater. Beginning on July 23, ground deformation patterns in the MERZ began to show extension and uplift. Over the past week, extension and uplift has continued but the rates have slowed over time. In total, the area across Makaopuhi Crater has extended approximately 12.5 cm (5 inches) and uplifted about 7 cm (2.8 inches) since July 23. Starting on August 8, the POC tiltmeter located on the north flank of Puʻuʻōʻō in the middle East Rift Zone also began to showed movement consistent with the ongoing MERZ inflation. Ground deformation signals recorded by POC and nearby GPS stations indicate the center of deformation remains west of Puʻuʻōʻō. Earthquakes have also continued to occur in the UERZ and MERZ since the July 22–25 intrusion. In the UERZ, around 70 events have occurred per day on average, while in the MERZ, around 25 events have occurred per day on average. Most events have been smaller than magnitude-2 and located 2.5–3.5 km (1.5–2.2 miles) beneath the ground surface. At Kīlauea’s summit, earthquake activity has remained low following the UERZ intrusion, while ground deformation patterns have shown steady inflation since July 26.

INTERPRETATION Current ground deformation patterns suggest that a magma pathway between the UERZ and upper MERZ has been reestablished and that new magma is being supplied to the storage region near Makaopuhi Crater following the July 22-25 intrusion. This new magma is likely sourced from the recent intrusion but could also have a component from the summit as well. In either case, the rate of ground deformation indicates the rate of magma supply has decreased over the past two weeks and continues to decrease. Future episodes of unrest in this region could lead to additional intrusions and/or eruptions. These recent changes indicate that magma is re-pressurizing Kīlauea’s summit storage regions while also refilling a long-lived storage region near Makaopuhi Crater on the MERZ. Pulses of magma storage have been previously recorded in the region of Makaopuhi Crater, as have eruptions. Several eruptions in this area during the 1960s–1970s lasted from less than one day to about two weeks, with long-lived eruptions nearby at Maunaulu (1969–1971, 1972–1974) and Puʻuʻōʻō (1983–2018). Magma was also stored in the Makaopuhi Crater area in 1997 and 2007, during the long-lived Puʻuʻōʻō eruption nearby.

Recent unrest has been restricted to Kīlauea’s upper and middle East Rift Zone within Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park; no unusual activity has been noted east of Puʻuʻōʻō, along Kīlauea’s lower East Rift Zone, or in the Southwest Rift Zone at this time. WHAT WE CAN EXPECT It is not possible to forecast an exact outcome of this activity but some potential scenarios, based on past events, are described below. Future intrusions and eruptions are possible along the upper and middle portions of Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone. Recent Kīlauea eruptions have occurred with as little as 1 hour or less of advanced warning in the form of accelerated rates of ground deformation and earthquakes.