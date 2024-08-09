(BIVN) – Starting next week, the closing time of the Highway 130 (Keaʻau-Pāhoa Road) morning northbound contraflow between Kaloli Drive and Shower Drive will be extended to 10 a.m.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announced on Friday that it is extending the closing time of the contraflow, which was previously in effect from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Now, the cones used to close off one Pāhoa-bound lane to create two Hilo-bound lanes during the morning peak, will be in place and hour and a half longer. The change begins Monday, August 12th.

The Hawaiʻi DOT says will “monitor the extended contraflow operations to see if the later end time improves travel times into Downtown Hilo from the Puna District.”

State officials note that the cost to extend the contraflow is approximately $212,618 per year. “This measure increases the annual cost of the Keaʻau-Pāhoa Road morning northbound contraflow to roughly $640,500,” the Hawaiʻi DOT says.