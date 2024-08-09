(BIVN) – “Walk to the Box” events were held across Hawaiʻi on Friday, as part of the Our Kaiāulu Votes initiative to inspire Native Hawaiians to participate in the upcoming primary election.

In Hilo, students from Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi waved signs along Kamehameha Avenue and planned to walk to the County Building on Pauahi Street to drop off ballots. Events were also held on Oʻahu and Maui.

The events were supported by a coalition of Native Hawaiian-serving organizations, including Kamehameha Schools, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

“Voting can help create a better future for our lāhui by advocating for policies that will benefit the long-term health of the Native Hawaiian people,” says Niniau Kawaihae, OHA director of Beneficiary Engagement. “Your vote can influence decisions on issues related to land rights, education, healthcare, cultural preservation and more.”

From the Our Kaiāulu Votes news release:

Dozens of ‘ōiwi, kama‘āina, and first-time voters in Honolulu, Hilo and Wailuku gathered to cast their ballots at the drop boxes, wave signs and encourage others to do the same. Seniors from Kamehameha Schools Kapālama, Kamehameha Schools Maui, Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi and Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo Public Charter School participated in the gatherings ahead of casting their ballots for the very first time.



“I believe it is important for young Native Hawaiians to vote because it empowers us, ensures our representation in crucial decisions affecting our community, and gives our generation a voice in shaping the future of our beloved home,” said Haven De Silva, President, Associated Students of Kamehameha Schools, Kamehameha Schools Maui. “By participating in elections, we can address various issues, such as education and land rights, and honor the struggles of our kūpuna.”

According to the 2023 ʻImi Pono Hawaiʻi Wellbeing Survey, Native Hawaiians reported voting at about the same rate as non-Hawaiians in the 2022 elections; but, a significant portion of Native Hawaiians were disengaged, citing a lack of interest or belief in the impact of their vote. “We have a kuleana to be civically engaged,” said Kūhiō Lewis, president and CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. “Our elders have shown us the power of our voice and our vote. Their successes would not have happened without a civically engaged lāhui, and we can continue their legacy with something as simple as voting.” Our Kaiāulu Votes aims to promote the importance of Native Hawaiian civic participation and increase turnout at the polls through educational civic engagement opportunities like Walk to the Box. The events are organized by participating organizations, including Hui ʻOihana Hawaiʻi Island Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce, Ka Leo o Nā ʻOpio, Kanaeokana, Kanu Hawaiʻi, Kuaʻāina Ulu ʻAuamo, Papa Ola Lōkahi and Waiwai Collective. “Voting is a pathway to mana and has the power to shape Hawaiʻi’s future,” said Manuwai Peters, Senior Coordinating Project Manager for Kealaiwikuamoʻo, a division of Kamehameha Schools. “By working with youth, we hope to graduate voters from our schools and instill in them the habit of voting, which will impact generations to come.” With a focus on rallying ʻōpio first-time voters, Our Kaiāulu Votes also partners with schools across Hawaiʻi, including Kamehameha Schools Kapālama, Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi, Kamehameha Schools Maui, Kanu o ka Aina Public Charter School, Ka ʻŪmeke Kāʻeo Public Charter School, Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Pūʻōhala, UH Office of the Vice President for Community Colleges and Windward Community College.

