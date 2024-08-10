(BIVN) – Police are investigating the assault of a 16-year-old male juvenile at the Mo’oheau Bus Terminal in Downtown Hilo.

Several unidentified suspects reportedly mobbed the victim early Tuesday morning, July 30.

One of the suspects is said to have cut the victim with a bifold type blade. The unknown man “could only be described as having long black hair, an unknown description tattoo above the right eyebrow, tall, skinny build, and last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants,” police said.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The juvenile victim reported being mobbed by several unknown male individuals and was cut on his face by one of the suspect’s who used a bifold type blade. The victim fled the area on foot and was later located at the Hilo Walmart where EMS personnel responded to aid with his facial injury. He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment of a 4-inch facial laceration and later released to a family member.

Anyone who may have additional information on the incident, or who may be able to identify the suspects, is asked to contact Detective Kelsey Kobayashi of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8883 or email at kelsey.kobayashi@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential, police say.