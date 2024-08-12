(BIVN) – A Hilo man has been sentenced to two 20-year prison terms for methamphetamine-related incidents that occurred on either side of Hawaiʻi island.
39 year-old Clint K. Delos Santos will serve the prison terms concurrently for a total of twenty years.
The first incident happened in Hilo back in February 2022, followed by a Kona incident in September 2023.
From Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
On January 4, 2024, Delos Santos appeared in Kona Circuit Court where he entered a “No Contest” plea to the offense of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree. According to police reports, on September 26, 2023, Area II Vice officers executing a narcotics search warrant recovered about six ounces of methamphetamine, two digital scales, over fifty clean and unused empty red zip packets, and other drug paraphernalia from Delos Santos’ Kalawa Street apartment in Kona.
On May 30, 2024, Delos Santos appeared in Hilo Circuit Court where he entered a “Guilty” plea to the offense of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree. According to police reports, on February 9, 2022, Area I Vice officers executing a narcotics search warrant upon Delos Santos’ Honda Accord, which was previously parked within the parking lot of the Reeds Bay Hotel in Hilo, recovered about two ounces of methamphetamine and seven clean and unused zip packets.
Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree (knowingly possess more than one ounce of methamphetamine) is a class A felony which carries a maximum penalty of a twenty-year prison term or ten years probation and up to two years in jail.
The Kona case was initiated by Officers Charles Caldwell-Ka‘ai and Travis Wong, Kona Patrol. The felony narcotics investigation was conducted by the Area II Vice Section with assistance from the Juvenile Aid Section, Hawai‘i Police Department (“HPD”). The Hilo investigation was conducted by the Area I Vice Section, HPD. The cases were prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Kaua Jackson and Patrick Muñoz.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information concerning illegal narcotics distribution should call the Hawai‘i Police Department Vice Section in East Hawai‘i at (808) 934-8423, West Hawai‘i at (808) 329-0423, or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
