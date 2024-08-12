(BIVN) – A Hilo man has been sentenced to two 20-year prison terms for methamphetamine-related incidents that occurred on either side of Hawaiʻi island.

39 year-old Clint K. Delos Santos will serve the prison terms concurrently for a total of twenty years.

The first incident happened in Hilo back in February 2022, followed by a Kona incident in September 2023.

From Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: